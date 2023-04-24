Saanich police are seeking help locating Bernard “Ben” Fournier last believed to be heading to Nanaimo in his 2004 brown or gold Ford Taurus with BC license plate CDV074. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department) (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are seeking help locating Bernard “Ben” Fournier last believed to be heading to Nanaimo in his 2004 brown or gold Ford Taurus with BC license plate CDV074. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department) (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Missing man may be headed for Nanaimo in gold Ford Taurus: Saanich police

Bernard ‘Ben’ Fournier was last seen or heard from April 16

Saanich police are seeking help locating and checking on a man last believed to be heading to Nanaimo.

Bernard “Ben” Fournier was last seen or heard from on April 16, police said in an April 23 news release. Fournier, 62, is described as having a medium build, with grey short hair.

Fournier is believed to be driving his 2004 brown or gold Ford Taurus with BC license plate CDV074.

Police ask anyone who sees Fournier to call 911 and anyone with information to call the Saanich department at 250-475-4321.

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Saanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘He was a gift’: Greater Victoria mourns loss of popular balloon, magic man

Just Posted

The spring boat show, hosted by the British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association, will feature 200 boats this May. (Courtesy of BC Boat Show)
The BC Boat Show returns to Sidney with yachts and more

Saanich police are seeking help locating Bernard “Ben” Fournier last believed to be heading to Nanaimo in his 2004 brown or gold Ford Taurus with BC license plate CDV074. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department) (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Missing man may be headed for Nanaimo in gold Ford Taurus: Saanich police

Nick Poulopoulos (left) and Deanna Jennings (right) started the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise in 2016. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Cruise honours West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett and raises funds for D.A.R.E.

Swap and shop is now open every Sunday from 8 a.m until noon in the upper parking lot of West Shore Parks and Recreation. (Westshore Swap Shop/Facebook)
Swap and shop is back in action on the West Shore

Pop-up banner image