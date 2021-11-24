Stefan Geisinger, 46, was last seen in the area of the Oak Bay Marina wearing a grey jacket, beige pants and blue runners. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Stefan Geisinger, 46, was last seen in the area of the Oak Bay Marina wearing a grey jacket, beige pants and blue runners. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

UPDATE: Tip leads Oak Bay police to locate missing man safe in Beacon Hill Park

Stefan Geisinger, 46, was last seen wearing a grey jacket, beige pants and blue runners

Oak Bay Police Department happily reported a man reported missing was headed home late morning on Wednesday (Nov. 24).

The department issued a release seeking the missing 46-year-old man earlier in the day. Acting on a tip from the public about a possible sighting an officer headed for Beacon Hill Park and found the man.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department

Previous story
James Bay residents pursue legal action, unable to return to their homes since October fire
Next story
Peachland man on way to Victoria still missing after Hwy. 99 landslide

Just Posted

(Bring Brett Home/GoFundMe.com)
Peachland man on way to Victoria still missing after Hwy. 99 landslide

Santa celebrates the season at the legislative buildings in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Santa hits Victoria first as parades start to fill the streets

Victoria firefighters were called to the 100-block of Menzies Street around 8 a.m. Oct. 25 for an apartment unit on fire. (Black Press Media file photo)
James Bay residents pursue legal action, unable to return to their homes since October fire

Goldstream Food Bank Society volunteer Petra Benbow, left, president Gayle Ireland and volunteer Cynthia Fizzard show off a fully loaded shopping cart similar to the Christmas hampers the organization will soon be giving out. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘It means a great deal:’ Goldstream food bank busy preparing Christmas hampers