Missing Plaza Hotel caretaker could have died in fire, says VicPD

Police say they have ‘exhausted’ all investigative leads into the arson

The Victoria Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has “exhausted” all investigative avenues in the Plaza Hotel fire, but have no new leads to pursue.

According to a statement from VicPD, the file remains open.

In the early morning hours of May 6, 2019, smoke, ash and flames filled the sky as the five story hotel at 603 Pandora Ave. was engulfed in fire. More than 30 firefighters began battling the blaze shortly after 4:30 a.m., by 11:30 a.m. the fire was under control but crews remained on scene throughout the day and overnight to monitor the fire and douse hotspots.

The building was demolished later on by the Victoria Fire Department (VFD) to prevent it from collapsing.

On May 13, VicPD’s Major Crime Unite took control of the scene, after VFD told police the fire was suspicious. A search warrant was executed on the site, which took approximately 10 days to complete and required the use of excavators working in a grid pattern to search for evidence. Detectives were able to determine the fire was arson.

Police say the images released were taken prior to the fire and accurately depict what Mike Draeger looks like. (Victoria Police)

The hotel was known to be unoccupied, except for one person – the live-in caretaker Michael Draeger. Despite an “exhaustive” search, Draeger has never been found, leading investigators to the possibility that he may have perished in the fire. Draeger’s missing person file will remain an open and active investigation, says VicPD.

Detectives continue to pursue any new leads. Anyone with information about the Plaza Hotel fire, or the dissaperance or whereabouts of Draeger, is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-99507654 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



