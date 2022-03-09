MISSING: Police ask for help finding Victoria man

Errol ‘Wayne’ McKay last seen Feb. 20 in 200-block of Gorge Road East

Missing man Errol “Wayne” McKay, 40, stands 5’11” and has a slim build. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help finding a 40-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for more than two weeks.

Errol “Wayne” McKay is described as Caucasian, standing 5’11”, with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to wear jeans and a hooded sweater, according to VicPD.

McKay was last seen in Victoria on Feb. 20, in the 200-block of Gorge Road East. He is not classified as being at high risk, police added.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Driver injured after Himalayan salt rock thrown through car window in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPDVictoria