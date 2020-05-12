MISSING: Police look to locate man last seen near Topaz Park in Victoria

Anyone who sees Joseph Langdeau is asked to call 911

Victoria police officers are looking to locate missing man Joseph Langdeau.

Langdeau is a 64-year-old Caucasian man, six-foot-one with a slim build, grey hair and a beard.

Langdeau was last seen on May 2 in the Topaz park area of Victoria. He is known to frequent the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. Officers want to locate Langdeau and ensure he is safe.

Anyone who sees Langdeau is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call the non emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press 1. To report anonymously Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

