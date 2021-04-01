MISSING: Police searching David Chickite

Victoria police are searching for missing man David Chickite. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing man David Chickite.

Chickite is described as a 32-year-old Indigenous man with brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy goatee. He’s 5’4” and weighs approximately 125 pounds with a slim build.

Chickite was last seen in the Gorge Road East area on March 24. Officers are looking to locate him to ensure he’s safe.

If you have seen Chickite or know his whereabouts, police ask that you call the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

