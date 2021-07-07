MISSING: Police searching for 17-year-old Azia Gauthier

The missing teen was last seen in downtown Victoria on July 1

Azia Gauthier was last seen in downtown Victoria on July 1. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Azia Gauthier. She was last seen in downtown Victoria the night of Thursday, July 1.

Gauthier is Indigenous, 5’5”, and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

