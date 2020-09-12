Victoria police are once again looking for Albert Bedard, 74. (Courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Police searching for high-risk 74-year-old Esquimalt man

Albert Bedard missing for a second time this week

Victoria police are once again searching for high-risk missing Esquimalt man Albert Bedard who may be heading to the mainland.

On Saturday (Sept. 12), VicPD issued a missing person alert for Bedard, 74, who was last seen in Esquimalt around 5 a.m. He is described as a Caucasian man with short grey hair and hazel eyes who’s often wearing jeans and a t-shirt – though police couldn’t say what he was wearing on Saturday. Bedard is 5’5” and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police said Bedard is known to frequent Esquimalt Plaza and Saxe Point Park but also has ties to the Fraser Valley and could be making his way to the mainland.

READ ALSO: Police searching for Saanich family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Due to his medical and mental health concerns, police explained that there is a concern that Bedard could be a risk to himself and others. Police advise that anyone who spots him should not approach him and instead call 911. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or make an anonymous report by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Bedard was also the subject of a missing person alert earlier in the week. Early on Sept. 7, he left Esquimalt and was located the following day when a member of the public spotted him and flagged down a VicPD officer.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Esquimaltmissing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich council to look at adding park shelters for safe outdoor socializing during adverse weather
Next story
Province greenlights plastic bag bans for five B.C. municipalities

Just Posted

Indigenous artist restores 20-year-old sculpture in downtown Victoria

Four Winds sculpture located near Tug Eatery encourages climate action

Saanich council to look at adding park shelters for safe outdoor socializing during adverse weather

Covered areas would permit safe socializing during ‘endless rain’ season, resident says

Industry runs in new direction, says Sidney run director

Popular Sidney by the Sea Run/Walk goes virtual

MISSING: Police searching for high-risk 74-year-old Esquimalt man

Albert Bedard missing for a second time this week

Province greenlights plastic bag bans for five B.C. municipalities

Victoria, Saanich among those to receive approval for bylaws regulating plastic products

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Green leadership hopeful brings message to Comox Valley

David Merner says he can win his seat and bring party together

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

Busy long weekend for Comox’s 19 Wing search and rescue

Members of 442 Squadron took part in two successful missions

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Most Read