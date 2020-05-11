MISSING: Police seek 64-year-old man last seen in Topaz Park

Landeau is Caucasian, approximately six feet tall, with a slim build, grey hair and a beard

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 64-year-old man last seen near Topaz Park.

Joseph Landeau is Caucasian, approximately six feet tall, with a slim build, grey hair and a beard.

According to police, there is no recent photo of Landeau available.

He was last seen on May 2 in Topaz Park.

If you see Landeau, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information on where he may be, call 250-995-7654, or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



