Missing man Nicholas Flanagan has longer hair and beard now, say police. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)

Missing man Nicholas Flanagan has longer hair and beard now, say police. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)

MISSING: Police seek man last seen late Monday in south Oak Bay

Oak Bay police, family concerned about 37-year-old’s well-being

Oak Bay police are looking for a high risk missing man last seen Monday night.

Nicholas Flanagan, 37, was last seen Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. leaving his south Oak Bay residence.

Flanagan is described as six feet tall and 250 pounds. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, and a red and black sweater.

“Family is very concerned as are we,” said Chief Ray Bernoties. “We consider him to be a high risk and want to locate him swiftly.”

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police department.

“If anyone sees him, they should call 911 right away so we can get to him.”

READ ALSO: Dangerous driving report results in arrest by Saanich police

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Previous story
Ex-conservation officer says ‘armed police’ don’t belong in B.C.’s wildlife response
Next story
Police watchdog quashes speculation around fatal Victoria shooting

Just Posted

A Victoria police officer shot an armed man in crisis dead Sept. 12 near Mayfair mall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog quashes speculation around fatal Victoria shooting

Willows Elementary is one of four Greater Victoria schools with new COVID-19 exposures. (Black Press Media file photo)
4 new COVID-19 exposures emerge at Greater Victoria schools

One cat remains missing after a house fire in Oak Bay Tuesday morning. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
Cat missing, residents safe after morning house fire in Oak Bay

More than $5,000 cash was found on a dangerous driver Oct. 10. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Dangerous driving report results in arrest by Saanich police