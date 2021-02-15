MISSING: Police seek West Shore woman known to visit Victoria

Jessica Ramalho, 37, was last heard from on Feb. 12

Police ask residents to be on the lookout for a missing woman from the West Shore. Jessica Ramalho was last heard from on Feb 12. Ramalho, 37 is described as 5’4” and 160 pounds with a dark complexion, dark brown or black hair and green eyes.

Police say she is known to visit Victoria.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ ALSO: New workshop designed to help Greater Victoria kids, parents become anti-racist

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing person