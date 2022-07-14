MISSING: Saanich police ask public to help find teen

If you see Alejandro Leiton-Morales please call 9-1-1

Saanich police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Alejandro “Hal” Leiton-Morales.

The missing 17-year-old was last seen around 10 am on July 8 at his group home in the Carey Road neighbourhood. Leiton-Morales is 5’9” tall and 140 lbs. with black hair, but it’s not known what he was last wearing.

He is known to frequent local youth shelters as well as the 900 block of Pandora Avenue in the downtown core of Victoria. His care team has concern over his drug use and declining mental health, which often presents itself as aggressive behaviour.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.



austin.westphal@saanichnews.com

missing personSaanich Police Department