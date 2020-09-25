Robyn Coker-Steel, 18, was last seen Sept. 9. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

MISSING: Saanich police search for 18-year-old last seen Sept. 9

Robyn Coker-Steel has short purple hair, frequents downtown Victoria

Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing 18-year-old.

Robyn Coker-Steel was last seen at home on Sept. 9. She reached out to an acquaintance by phone as recently as Sept. 22 but her whereabouts are still not known, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Coker-Steel has short purple hair, is 5’3” and often spends time in downtown Victoria.

Anyone with information on Coker-Steel’s whereabouts or who spots her is asked to call 911, the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report anonymously.

READ ALSO: Saanich police encourage safe driving habits as rain leads to pooling on roadways

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Saanich police locate high-risk missing man
Next story
B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

MISSING: Saanich police search for 18-year-old last seen Sept. 9

Robyn Coker-Steel has short purple hair, frequents downtown Victoria

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

No plan in place if Sooke homeless shelter forced to shut doors

Contract for Otter Road facility now month to month

Sooke marine search and rescue cast their nets for volunteers

Non-profit looking for crew and society members

Saanich police encourage safe driving habits as rain leads to pooling on roadways

Slow down, inspect vehicle ahead of driving in wet autumn weather

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Money laundering inquiry delayed over of B.C. election: commissioner

Austin Cullen says the hearings will start again on Oct. 26

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Lumber hitting record high prices due to low supply and high demand

B.C.’s forest industry hasn’t been able to keep pace with the COVID-19 building boom

‘Monkey Beach’ supernatural film adaptation premiers at VIFF

Based on Kitamaat author Eden Robinson’s debut, mystical novel

B.C. salmon farms challenge activists’ demands for site closures

News reporting also unfair, inaccurate and distorted

Most Read