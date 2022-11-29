MISSING: Saanich police searching for Allen Laatsch

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 73-year-old Allen Laatsch.
Laatsch was last seen on Monday (Nov. 28) at 10 p.m. in the area of Panama Flats and is described as slim with black combed hair. He is 5’9” and was seen wearing a black trench coat, tan khaki pants and knee-high leather boots.
According to police, Laatsch often wears sunglasses, is hearing impaired and requires medical assistance.
Police ask anyone who sees Laatsch to call 911.
