MISSING: Saanich police searching for Megan Letham

Saanich police are asking for help locating a missing woman whose last known location, on Saturday evening, was near Mount Douglas Park
Megan Letham, 24, is 5’9” tall and weighs 125 to 130 pounds. She has short, light brown hair and brown eyes. Letham was last seen wearing a large “Superbowl 2020” sweater, a grey Patagonia v-neck t-shirt, an orange toque, black pants and blue tie-dyed sneakers. She may be also wearing a taupe-coloured blanket and a small backpack or sling pack.
Letham was seen April 17 at 7:30 p.m. and her last known location was near Mount Douglas Park.
Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 and refer to file 21-8442.
