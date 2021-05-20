MISSING: Saanich police seek missing 87-year-old woman with dementia

Chun Tai Chan last seen in Strawberry Vale neighbourhood early May 20

Chun Tai Chan, 87, was last seen leaving her home in the Strawberry Vale neighbourhood at 8 a.m. on May 20. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are calling for the public’s help locating an 87-year-old woman missing since Thursday morning.

According to police, Chun Tai Chan was last seen leaving her home on Lidgate Court in the Strawberry Vale neighbourhood just before 8 a.m. on May 20. She is 4’11” tall and was wearing a purple and black jacket, black pants and red shoes.

She has dementia and does not speak English, but speaks and understands Cantonese, police say.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call 911 and those who may have information on where she might be are asked to call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

Missing 87 yr-old Chun Tai Chan, 4'11" tall, wearing clothing from photos taken early this morning when she left her home on Lidgate Crt in the Strawberry Vale area. She is living with dementia and only speaks Cantonese. Please call 9-1-1 if seen. #Saanich #yyj #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/Ya4rbS8ZvY — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) May 20, 2021

READ ALSO: 12 overdoses in 24 hours in Victoria as B.C. paramedics respond to record number of calls

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personMissing womanSaanich Police Department