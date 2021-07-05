Saanich police are asking for help locating missing woman Chrystal Van Loon, who was last seen at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility June 28. (Courtesy SPD)

Saanich police are asking for help locating missing woman Chrystal Van Loon, who was last seen at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility June 28. (Courtesy SPD)

MISSING: Saanich woman missing from mental health facility

Chrystal Van Loon requires essential medication, according to Saanich police

Saanich police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing a week ago.

Chrystal Van Loon, 39, was last seen at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility on June 28. She requires essential medication, according to police, and anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Saanich firefighters save cat from Burnside Road apartment fire

READ ALSO: Plans for Central Saanich community garden are germinating

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Missing womanSaanich

Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘It’s a reality’: Esquimalt Town Square opens with focus on being gathering space
Next story
Beasts and brews return to Langford this September

Just Posted

(SMC Communications Inc. for Brewery & The Beast)
Beasts and brews return to Langford this September

Saanich police are asking for help locating missing woman Chrystal Van Loon, who was last seen at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility June 28. (Courtesy SPD)
MISSING: Saanich woman missing from mental health facility

For $40, participants will receive a disc and 18-hole round of disc golf. (Courtesy of Easter Seals BC/Yukon)
Easter Seals to hold fundraiser for children with disabilities

The Saanich Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building in the 400-block of Burnside Road East. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
UPDATE: Saanich firefighters save cat from Burnside Road apartment fire