MISSING: Sara Elbahir last seen in late September

27-year-old described as 5’8” Black woman with slender build, brown hair and brown eyes

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Sara Elbahir after she was last seen on Sept. 28 and reported missing on Oct. 13.

Sara is described as a 27-year-old Black woman who’s 5’8” with a slender build. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators have no direct information that Elbahir is at immediate risk of harm, but the circumstances of her going missing are considered to be high-risk, VicPD said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 91.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

