MISSING: Sidney man Jean Cyr last seen on April 27

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Jean Cyr, a missing Sidney man.
Cyr, who goes by JF, was last seen on at 8 p.m. on April 27 when he was leaving Tsehum Harbour, on Resthaven Drive, in Sidney on his scooter. Police says his scooter was located at a bus stop in Sidney.
Cyr is described as a 55-year-old Caucasian man, 5’9” and 165 pounds with short, curly, dark brown hair with gray on the sides. He also has a “salt and pepper” moustache and beard. Cyr was last seen wearing beige pants and a light brown work jacket.
Missing person to locate – Jean Cyr https://t.co/pqv8MJmFei #Sidney pic.twitter.com/dfJKBr5Zbf
— Sidney/N.S. RCMP (@SidneyRCMP) April 30, 2021
Anyone with information on Cyr’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.
