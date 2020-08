She had last been seen going for a walk on Aug. 6

A teen reported missing this week has been found.

The Comox Valley RCMP detachment reports that Jenessa Shacter, 13, has turned up and is safe.

She had last been seen on the afternoon Aug. 6 going for a walk in downtown Courtenay during a visit from the south Vancouver Island.

RELATED STORY: RCMP looking for missing teen in Comox Valley

“Thank you to everyone who assisted,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.