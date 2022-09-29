Timothy Mackness was last seen on Sept. 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Timothy Mackness was last seen on Sept. 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Timothy Mackness last seen in Victoria on Sept. 20

He’s described as a 59-year-old Caucasian man who’s six feet tall with a slender build

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Timothy Mackness after he was last seen in the Jubilee neighbourhood on Sept. 20.

Mackness was reported missing on Sept. 26 and while police don’t have information that he’s at an immediate risk of harm, the circumstances of him going missing are considered to be high-risk.

Mackness is described as a 59-year-old Caucasian man who’s six feet tall with a slender build. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Meet Your Candidates: 37 battle for 9 councillor positions in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

Elder May Sam at her home in Tsartlip First Nation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Decades of silence: Elder May Sam shares the abuse she endured at a Duncan Indian day school

Timothy Mackness was last seen on Sept. 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Timothy Mackness last seen in Victoria on Sept. 20

Elder Victor Underwood near his home on the Saanich Peninsula. “Every time we talk about residential schools it always opens all the pains I’ve been carrying,” he said. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Having teeth pulled just one of elder’s painful memories of residential school

Brandon Colantonio is set to turn professional after the event in Esquimalt on Oct. 1. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Fighters step into the ring in Esquimalt Oct. 1

Pop-up banner image