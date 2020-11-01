MISSING: VicPD asking public’s help to locate 15-year-old last seen on Oct. 30

Lia Barker is 5’8”, has slim build and has brown hair often dyed red or pink

The Victoria Police Department are looking for high-risk missing 15-year-old Lia Barker, last seen on Oct. 30. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing teenager last seen in the 2100-block of Vancouver Street on October 30.

Lia Barker is Caucasian, 5’8”, with a slim build and weighing 120 pounds. The 15-year-old has shoulder-length brown hair that’s often dyed red or pink.

Barker was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweater, grey sweatpants, and blue shirt and white shoes.

Police say if you see Lisa, call 911 immediately. If you have any information about her location, call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

