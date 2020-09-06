VicPD is looking for a high-risk missing 16-year-old Ashley McKenzie, who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 30. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

MISSING: VicPD searching for high-risk missing 16-year-old last seen on Aug. 30

Ashley McKenzie described as Caucasian, 5’5” tall, with slim build and long brown hair

Victoria Police Department is looking for a high-risk missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Ashley McKenzie is described as a 16-year-old Caucasian girl with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5” tall with a slim build and weighs about 110 pounds.

Ashley is known to frequent Centennial Square and the 2600-block of Dowler Place.

If you see Ashley, call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 250-995-7654. Press #1 to speak with the report desk. To make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in Centennial Square Saturday evening: VicPD

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Missing womanVicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No easy way home for seafarers delivering goods to Canadian ports during pandemic
Next story
Two drivers get cars impounded after speeding at 110km in rural area: Saanich police

Just Posted

MISSING: VicPD searching for high-risk missing 16-year-old last seen on Aug. 30

Ashley McKenzie described as Caucasian, 5’5” tall, with slim build and long brown hair

Man stabbed in Centennial Square Saturday evening: VicPD

One suspect described as part Caucasian man, with dreadlocks and a green shirt

Two drivers get cars impounded after speeding at 110km in rural area: Saanich police

Saanich Police Department completes first tweet-along Saturday night

FOUND: Saanich police locate missing teen with autism

VicPD officers reunite teen with family

Chuck that cigarette butt, and face a fine

Saanich police say mishandling of burning substance can cost up to $575 under Wildfire Act

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Island family expects solar power to pay for itself

Residential systems only part of the business for Cumberland energy company Hakai

B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Province projects lower energy use and annual cost savings

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Charges stayed in fatal driving case north of Fanny Bay

Length of time in go to trial was a factor in B.C. Supreme Court decision

Most Read