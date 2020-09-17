MISSING: VicPD seeks 33-year-old man last heard from in August

Scott Grier could have been travelling in Alberta, police say

Victoria police are calling for the public’s help locating a missing 33-year-old man.

Scott Grier last spoke to his family more than a month ago and was reported missing on Sept. 12, according to an alert from the Victoria Police Department. Officers have been searching for him ever since.

Police said the family is “deeply concerned for his well-being” and that there are signs he may have been travelling in Alberta.

Grier is described as Caucasian man with short brown hair, blue eyes, stubbled facial hair and glasses. The 33-year-old is about 5’11” and 190 pounds and has several tattoos including one with script-style lettering on his right forearm and a large piece with Chinese symbols on his outer right leg.

Anyone with information on Grier’s location is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to make an anonymous report.

