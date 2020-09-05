MISSING: VicPD seeks missing man Raymond McLean last seen Aug. 28

McLean carrying pink suitcase, could have travelled to Vancouver, police say

Victoria police are calling on the public to help locate Raymond McLean who’s been missing since Aug. 28. (Photo via VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is calling on the public to assist in the search for Raymond McLean who’s been missing since Aug. 28.

On Saturday (Sept. 5), VicPD released a photo of 60-year-old McLean who was last seen near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Blanshard Street at the end of August.

Police say McLean had a pink suitcase with him at the time and could have been heading to Vancouver. The family is worried and VicPD is working to find out if McLean is safe.

VicPD described McLean as a Caucasian man with blond hair and blue eyes. He’s said to be just over five feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD by calling the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Those wishing to make an anonymous report can contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

