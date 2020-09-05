Victoria police are calling on the public to help locate Raymond McLean who’s been missing since Aug. 28. (Photo via VicPD)

MISSING: VicPD seeks missing man Raymond McLean last seen Aug. 28

McLean carrying pink suitcase, could have travelled to Vancouver, police say

The Victoria Police Department is calling on the public to assist in the search for Raymond McLean who’s been missing since Aug. 28.

On Saturday (Sept. 5), VicPD released a photo of 60-year-old McLean who was last seen near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Blanshard Street at the end of August.

READ ALSO: RCMP seek new leads about West Shore man reported missing Aug. 23

Police say McLean had a pink suitcase with him at the time and could have been heading to Vancouver. The family is worried and VicPD is working to find out if McLean is safe.

VicPD described McLean as a Caucasian man with blond hair and blue eyes. He’s said to be just over five feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD by calling the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Those wishing to make an anonymous report can contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Victoriamissing personVicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slow-moving traffic reported on Trans Canada Highway through Langford, Goldstream
Next story
Oak Bay mariner sets sail on solo voyage to finish westward circumnavigation of globe

Just Posted

Greater Victoria burger sales to benefit children’s literacy

United Way and Big Wheel Burger team up for fundraiser

MISSING: VicPD seeks missing man Raymond McLean last seen Aug. 28

McLean carrying pink suitcase, could have travelled to Vancouver, police say

Slow-moving traffic reported on Trans Canada Highway through Langford, Goldstream

Northbound drivers can expect delays

Saanich police invite public along for Saturday night shift via tweet-a-long event

Department to live-tweet using #SPDPolTwt from 4 p.m. to midnight

One sailing wait for ferry from Tsawwassen, no wait at Swartz Bay terminal as long weekend begins

Patrons reminded masks are mandatory at terminals, on vessels

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Province projects lower energy use and annual cost savings

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Charges stayed in fatal driving case north of Fanny Bay

Length of time in go to trial was a factor in B.C. Supreme Court decision

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Game 7 heartbreak for Vancouver as Vegas bounces Canucks from NHL playoffs with 3-0 win

Golden Knights advance to meet Dallas in Western Conference final

Inside the ongoing mission to scrub clean B.C.’s wild beaches

Six-week coastal expedition going to run out of time before it runs out of garbage

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Most Read