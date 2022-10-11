Victoria man Scott Graham went missing in Spain in mid-July when he lost his phone, passport, and possibly his kidney-transplant medication. (Courtesy Georgia Graham)

Victoria man Scott Graham went missing in Spain in mid-July when he lost his phone, passport, and possibly his kidney-transplant medication. (Courtesy Georgia Graham)

Missing Victoria man found dead in Spain

Scott Graham went missing while travelling in July

Missing Victoria man Scott Graham has been found dead in Spain.

Graham was travelling in Spain in July when he went missing.

The circumstances of Graham’s death remain under investigation by Spanish authorities, the Victoria Police Department said in a statement, but are believed to be non-suspicious.

“Thank you to everyone who shared Scott’s information and supported his family’s efforts in their search to locate him. Our thoughts are with Scott’s family at this difficult time.”

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sentencing to begin for Dutch man linked to death of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Just Posted

Victoria man Scott Graham went missing in Spain in mid-July when he lost his phone, passport, and possibly his kidney-transplant medication. (Courtesy Georgia Graham)
Missing Victoria man found dead in Spain

Crystal Gelsinger, executive director of the Sooke Transition House Society, says proceeds from the new Thrift Boutique will assist women and children in desperate need in the community. Gelsinger’s stylishly chic outfit was created from items donated to the Thrift Boutique. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
New thrift store supports Transition House

Cheered on by members of the Vikes soccer team, Trinity Kettyls and the late Mackenzie Rigg start their 5.4 km loop in Gordon Head in 2020. (File photo courtesy Armando Tura)
UVic athletes band together for third annual relay to honour late soccer captain

Langford Fire Rescue is hosting its first open house in two years on Oct. 16. (Black Press Media file photo)
Public invited to join Langford Fire Rescue in celebrating 75 years of service