MISSING: Victoria police ask for help finding Paisley Dawson

19-year-old last seen in Victoria on June 6

Victoria are seeking help from the public as they try to locate missing woman Paisley Dawson.

Dawson is described as a 19-year-old Caucasian woman with long brown hair and blue eyes. She stands 5’6” and weighs approximately 130 pounds, with a slim build.

She was last seen in Victoria on June 6 and is known to frequent the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. Officers are working to locate Dawson to ensure she is safe.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 and press 1 to speak with the report desk. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

