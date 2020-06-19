MISSING: Victoria police looking for man last seen more than two weeks ago

Patrol officers ask for help finding Patrick Cooke, 61

Victoria police are looking for missing man Patrick Cooke.

Cooke was reported missing over two weeks ago and patrol officers have been trying to locate him ever since. Cooke is described as a 61-year-old Caucasian man with short, silver hair, brown eyes and a brown moustache. He stands six feet two inches tall and weighs roughly 280 lbs. He wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and selection option 1 for the report desk.

