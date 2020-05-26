MISSING: Victoria police on the lookout for woman last seen April 28

Leah Parker, 41, is described five-foot-five and about 140 pounds with brown/blonde hair, blue eyes

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help to locate high-risk missing woman Leah Parker.

Parker, 41, is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brown and blonde hair, and blue eyes. Leah is five-foot-five and about 140 pounds.

Parker was last seen on April 28 and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Police ask anyone who sees Parker to call 911. Anyone with information on where she may be can call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

