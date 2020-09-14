MISSING: Victoria police seek 12-year-old last seen in North Park

Evelyn Fripp five foot tall and about 120 pounds with long hair, half dyed black, half purple

Victoria Police Department seeks help from the public locating high-risk missing 12-year-old Evelyn Fripp. (VicPD handout)

Victoria Police Department hopes to find a 12-year-old girl last seen in the North Park neighbourhood Sunday morning.

Evelyn Fripp is described as a Caucasian girl with long hair, half dyed black, half purple. Evelyne is five feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Police say Evelyn was last seen in North Park Sept. 13 and while they have no indication she is at immediate risk, her circumstances are considered high-risk.

Evelyn’s family is concerned and officers are working to ensure the youth is safe.

Anyone who sees Evelyn Fripp is asked to call 911. Anyone with information should call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD