Missing Victoria teen may be with wanted man, police say

Police say a Victoria teenager who has been missing for a month may be with a wanted man in the region or Lower Mainland.

VicPD first issued a missing person alert for 16-year-old Lia Barker on Oct. 14, three weeks after she was last reported seen in Victoria. Barker is described as a Caucasian girl with shoulder-length red hair and a slim build. She is 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

On Oct. 21 police released new information, saying Barker may be with a wanted man named Lionel Sewap. Sewap is wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants, including weapons possession, obstructing a police officer, disobeying a court order and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is described as a 34-year-old Indigenous man with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Police say they believe the two may have travelled to the Lower Mainland. They are working to locate Barker to ensure she is safe.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

