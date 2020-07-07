Police are asking for help in locating Kristy Bolton. (VicPD)

MISSING: Victoria woman dubbed high-risk, last seen mid-June

Kristy Bolton is known to frequent the Rock Bay area

Victoria police officers seek the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing woman.

Kristy Bolton, 27, was last seen on June 16th and is known to frequent the Rock Bay area, but could be on the mainland.

READ ALSO: VicPD investigating ‘anti-Canadian’ graffiti at Fairfield home

She is described as Caucasian, with long brown hair, hazel eyes, standing five-foot-six and about 135 pounds with a slim build.

READ ALSO: Victoria police conduct under review after arrest on Pandora Avenue

Anyone who sees Bolton you’re asked to call 911 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

