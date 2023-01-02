MISSING: West Shore RCMP looking for James Cheetham

Cheetham was last seen on Dec. 18 in Langford

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding James Cheetham, who was reported missing on Sunday (Jan. 1).

Cheetham was last seen on Dec. 18, 2022, in Langford., wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket.

He is a Caucasian man, 60 years old, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, long white hair usually kept in a ponytail and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on Cheetham’s whereabouts of James Cheetham to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

