MISSING: West Shore RCMP searching for 15-year-old last seen Sept. 13

Mackenzie Courchene still missing despite several tips, possible sightings, police say

West Shore RCMP is searching for Mackenzie Courchene, an Indigenous youth missing since Sept. 13. (Photo via West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is calling on the public to help locate a missing Indigenous youth from Langford.

Mackenzie Courchene, 15, was last seen on Sept. 13. Since her disappearance, police say they’ve looked into several leads and possible sightings but none have led to the teen being found.

Courchene is described as a young, Indigenous female with a slender build, black hair and brown eyes. She stands at about 5’ and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone who spots Courchene is asked to contact their local police immediately or reach out to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to make an anonymous report.

