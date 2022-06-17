MISSING: West Shore RCMP seek help locating Lily Zahariev

Police concerned for safety of 35-year-old woman reported missing June 17

The West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating Lily Zahariev, who was reported missing Friday (June 17). (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing woman.

Police said Lily Zahariev was reported missing on Friday (June 17) and there are concerns for her health and well-being.

She is described as a Caucasian woman standing 5’3” with a slim build and long dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or their local police.

