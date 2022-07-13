MISSING: West Shore RCMP seek public help in search for man not seen since April

Family and police concerned for the safety of Gaetano Verona

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a man who has not been heard from since April.

Gaetano Verona, 51, was reported missing on July 11 and his family and police are worried for his well-being, RCMP stated in a release.

Verano stands 5’11” has a medium build, weighs 164 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or local police.

