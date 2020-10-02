Sooke RCMP are asking for help locating 45-year-old Raymona Peter, last seen in the Beecher Bay area of East Sooke. (Courtesy of RCMP)

Missing woman last seen in Beecher Bay area of East Sooke

Police ask for public’s help finding 45-year-old woman

Sooke RCMP seek the public’s help locating missing woman Raymona Peter.

Police say Peter, 45, was last seen Sept. 30 at 10 a.m., walking west from Sc’ianew First Nation in the Beecher Bay area of East Sooke.

She was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, black tank top, black tights and black runners with white designs.

She is an Indigenous woman standing 5’3” with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Peter is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

Raymona Peter, 45, was last seen Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. in the Beecher Bay area wearing the clothing seen in this photo. (Courtesy of RCMP)

