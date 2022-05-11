Port Moody-Coquitlam MLA Rick Glumac surprises his guest in his introduction of her in the B.C. legislature May 11, 2022. (Hansard TV)

Port Moody-Coquitlam MLA Rick Glumac surprises his guest in his introduction of her in the B.C. legislature May 11, 2022. (Hansard TV)

MLA pops question just before B.C. legislature question period

‘I had an idea’ the answer would be yes, but still nervous

Port Moody-Coquitlam MLA Rick Glumac isn’t in the B.C. cabinet, so the approach of question period doesn’t usually make him nervous, but Wednesday it did.

Just before the daily grilling of government ministers May 11, Glumac stood to introduce his partner Haven Lurbiecki in the public gallery. He had a ring in his pocket and when he popped the question, the chamber erupted in applause and he wasn’t sure he heard the answer. He allowed later that he had rehearsed the moment over and over but was still nervous.

Did he know what the answer would be? “I had an idea, yes,” Glumac said. “It’s one of the few times in question period that a question got answered.”

His partner Haven Lurbiecki said it was “not what I expected at all.”

Rising during introductions Wednesday afternoon, Glumac introduced Lurbiecki and said, “I know that our life is just beginning. There are a lot of adventures ahead for us, and I look forward to all those adventures. I just want to say you fill my heart with love, and I’m not afraid to share that with everyone. I just have one question for you. Will you marry me?”

B.C. legislature Speaker Raj Chouhan said that was a first for him, and may be a first for the legislature.

