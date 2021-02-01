Molly is Oak Bay’s top dog name for 2020

The most popular dog names registered in Oak Bay in 2020 were Molly, Lucy and Max.
Cross-reference that with Saanich’s 2020 most popular names and the evidence suggests a trend. In Saanich, Max is first, Molly is third and Lucy the fifth most popular.
The top five breeds registered in Oak Bay in 2020 were the Golden retriever, Labrador, Labradoodle, Goldendoodle and Havanese.
It's dog license renewal time! Due to COVID-19 and spacing challenges in Municipal Hall, we are asking residents to pay their dog license renewal online by credit card if possible. For more information and other ways to pay, please visit: https://t.co/tOF3F8kwoh pic.twitter.com/t1es2ESJa2
— District of Oak Bay (@DistrictOakBay) December 18, 2020
The top 15 names were Molly, Lucy, Max, Poppy, Sadie, Luna, Teddy, Coco, Piper, Cooper, Ruby, Stella, Ellie, Henry, and Kona.
Dog licences and renewals are available online at oakbay.ca/municipal-services.
