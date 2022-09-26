The West Shore RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media file photo)

Monday brings two early-morning break-ins in Langford

Police say suspect entered through garage in both incidents

West Shore RCMP is looking into two different break-and-enter incidents in Langford during the early morning hours of Sept. 26.

Both houses were in the area of Leigh Place and Trillium Road in Langford. The suspect went through the garage both times. At one house the garage door was left unlocked. At the other, a garage door remote was found in an unlocked vehicle and used to get in.

“We want to remind everyone to please lock your home and vehicle doors. It’s a good habit to check your doors and windows at night before heading to bed and avoid leaving your garage door openers in the car overnight,” Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP spokesperson, said in a statement

Police are asking anyone with information to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Gun call near middle school prompts heavy police presence in Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeLangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
In Port aux Basques, N.L., residents reeling after Fiona destroys dozens of homes

Just Posted

Sooke Rotary Club president John Topolniski with a handful of sock monkies created by William Head Institution inmates. (Contributed photo)
Collaboration provides comfort for families at Ukrainian Safe Haven

Honourary Tour de Rock rider Olivia Lassam with VicPD rider Const. Chris Van Swietan. Photo courtesy the Lassam family.
Community rallies for honourary Tour de Rock rider battling return of childhood brain tumour

The West Shore RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media file photo)
Monday brings two early-morning break-ins in Langford

Mayor Maja Tait is seeking a third term as the mayor of Sooke. In addition to her mayoralty duties over the last eight years, she’s also served on the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. (File - UBCM)
Maja Tait hopes for third term as Sooke’s mayor

Pop-up banner image