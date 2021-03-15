Dan Hayes, left, and Art Napolean star in Moosemeat and Marmalade. An episode of the show was recently shot in Sooke and other locations on the South Island. (Dean Azim photo)

Dan Hayes, left, and Art Napolean star in Moosemeat and Marmalade. An episode of the show was recently shot in Sooke and other locations on the South Island. (Dean Azim photo)

Moosemeat and Marmalade TV chefs cook up shows on South Island

Pair shoot in Saanich, Sooke and Port Renfrew

Art Napolean and Dan Hayes are an unlikely pair.

Still, they both bring passion and knowledge from their diverse backgrounds as they explore food cultures and traditions in the television show Moosemeat and Marmalade.

Now the duo has set their eyes on the Greater Victoria region for a trio of shows. Shooting wrapped up recently in Saanich and Sooke, and a third show is planned for Port Renfrew in April.

At its foundation, Moosemeat and Marmalade is a food documentary that chronicles the culinary adventures of bush cook Napoleon and classically trained chef Hayes while they hunt, forage and learn new cooking methods in unfamiliar places.

The two bring their own take on what it takes to harvest game and greens and get them to the table sustainably, with an eye to zero waste and respect for the traditions of the people they encounter along the way.

That respect for people and their traditions is a key part of the show. It’s a chance for audiences to see and hear from Indigenous people as they share their knowledge about food and the values that are dear to their cultures.

But in a year of COVID, the making of the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) show has its challenges.

“COVID made things tricky because we couldn’t go to some communities because of lockdown,” said Napolean, an Indigenous chef of Cree and Dane Zaa descent and the show’s co-producer.

The result? The show shifted focus from national and international locales to staying closer to home.

Both Greater Victoria residents plan to shoot at least four shows on Vancouver Island this year. More shows are planned for other parts of Western Canada, including the Prairies.

“We always tried to do a few local shows every year. Now everything will be local. We won’t be travelling to the UK or Europe this year,” said Hayes, a British-born chef trained in the classical French technique.

But Europe’s loss is Sooke’s win.

The pair spent more than three days in Sooke shooting their most recent show and did everything from hunting to foraging and eating their meal.

They won’t say what they hunted in Sooke – that will be a surprise for the show’s broadcast later this year – but plan to hunt spring bear in Port Renfrew next month. (In the past, Hayes and Napoleon have prepared bison, raccoon, bull testicles, and moose nose.)

Sooke holds a special place for Hayes.

“I always find the minute you get to Sooke, you start to feel more West Coast. It’s a different feel. It’s a different vibe. It feels far more small townish than Victoria,” he said.

And best of all, “We ate some amazing food.”

READ: First Nations Health Authority hopes all Indigenous adults vaccinated


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food and DrinkPort RenfrewSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Sooke council OK’s road variance on East Sooke Road

Roadwork needed for new 19-strata lot subdivision

Construction crews work on Southpoint Ridge in May 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Development process in Langford illuminated

Official Community Plan a key component says long-time staffer

Entrance at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
One man injured in police-involved shooting at Royal Jubilee Hospital

Victoria Police Department says man was armed, taser use ineffective

Clare Attwell and Gary McDougall are hosting a six-week series of conversations called Re-imagining Life In A One Planet Region for people in Greater Victoria. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Greater Victoria group pushes local conversation for climate action

‘We’re not that great at open conversations’

On April 15, the Capital Regional District will purchase a parcel of land off Willis Point Road from Saanich for $1.75 million. (Map via the District of Saanich)
Saanich to sell Willis Point Road property to CRD for $1.75 million

Transfer to take place April 15, funds can be used for land acquisition, building construction

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Police in Nanaimo gather up firearms confiscated following an alleged assault in Harewood on the weekend. (Photo courtesy Brendan Michael Hansen)
Man struck with gun, suspect restrained by bystanders in ‘chaotic’ incident in Nanaimo

One man taken to hospital, two people arrested following altercation Sunday in Harewood

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

(Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Highway closure to block access to Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim next week

Hwy. 4 to Ucluelet and Tofino to be shut down in both directions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23.

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen dishes a pass to a teammate through traffic during a Tuesday, Oct. 27 preseason game against the Victoria Grizzlies. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Port Alberni to host Island Division for BCHL’s 2020-21 season

18-game Vancouver Island schedule set to start in early April at Alberni Valley Multiplex

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

Most Read