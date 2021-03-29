More Greater Victoria school exposures expected in coming weeks, warns Island Health

Island Health is warning parents that more COVID-19 exposures are expected in schools in the coming weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)

As students return from spring break, Vancouver Island schools are being warned they will very likely see an increase in the number of COVID-19 exposures in the coming weeks.

In a statement Sunday, Island Health noted that of the higher number of cases seen on the Island recently, many were in contact with other people or attended events while infectious. On Friday, a record 55 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Vancouver Island. Across B.C., 908 new cases were added.

With schools back in session Monday, Island Health is asking parents to keep their children home even if they are only displaying mild symptoms. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

“Make an appointment to get your child and any other symptomatic family members tested, especially if you have travelled during spring break,” Island Health said.

While masks aren’t mandatory for all students at this time, Island Health said if they can wear a mask it should be considered.

On Friday, Island Health issued a different statement calling on residents between the ages of 20 and 39 years old to take precautions after the age group saw a 60 per cent spike in new COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.

“It is crucial right now that we all follow public health orders, which means no indoor gatherings and sticking to the same group when outdoors,” Island Health wrote.

