Cedar Hill Middle School in Saanich is one of three Greater Victoria schools recently added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list. (Black Press Media file photo)

More Greater Victoria schools hit with COVID-19 exposures

Total of 9 schools dealing with known cases

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at three more Greater Victoria schools, according to Island Health.

Students and staff who attended Cedar Hill Middle School in Saanich on Nov. 24 may have come in contact with the virus. At Gordon Head Middle School in Saanich, the potential dates of exposure were Nov. 23, 24 and 24.

Finally, Pacific Christian School in Saanich has found at least one new case on its elementary school side. Those who attended school there on Nov. 22, 23, 24 or 25 may have been at risk of contracting COVID-19.

In total, nine Greater Victoria schools are facing potential exposures as of Dec. 2.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

