More growth possible in Esquimalt’s core with 213-unit, 5-storey residential proposal

An art walk in a 213-unit rental proposal would serve as an extension of the Esquimalt town square’s art walk. (Courtesy of Boardwalk REIT and Invictus Commercial Corp.) A rendering for a proposed 213-unit rental project in the core of Esquimalt. (Courtesy of Boardwalk REIT and Invictus Commercial Corp.) A 213-unit development proposes to take the place of 14 single-family lots in Esquimalt. (Courtesy of the Township of Esquimalt)

With the township’s recreation centre across the street and the new town square flanking another side, a proposal looks to bring 213 rental units to a growing spot of Esquimalt.

Boardwalk REIT and Invictus Commercial Corp.’s proposal, called the Marin, includes two buildings that would take the place of 14 single-family residential properties between Carlisle Avenue and Lyall Street.

The five-storey application is seeking rezoning and is up for second reading at Esquimalt’s Monday council meeting, with a recommendation for the project to be passed along to a public hearing.

More than half the units would be one-bedrooms and a covenant would ensure at least 20 three-bedrooms are included.

With a landscaped pathway splitting the two buildings, the proposal seeks to link to and extend the Esquimalt town square’s public art walk. A connecting crosswalk across Carlisle Avenue would be included in the covenant to make this happen.

After first consideration by council, the developers were asked to reduce any potential wind tunnel effect between the two buildings. The applicants said strong winds normally run perpendicular to the walkway, so it would serve as a sanctuary from the gusts.

In a letter to council from last year, the developers said the Marin would aim to support active transportation, make it easy for residents to get to shops, recreation and other services, and use on-site amenities to enhance social connection.

The site proposes 213 vehicle and bike parking spots, respectively. The vehicle spaces include five that would be accessible and seven for visitors. The covenant also seeks to secure 110 year-long bus passes for residents.

