The Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

More sailings cancelled as Nanaimo ferry needed for Sunshine Coast route

Queen of Surrey’s mechanical troubles impact sailing schedule on Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route

A rough week for ferry cancellations is continuing today and tomorrow, as a ferry from the Nanaimo route has been pressed into service along the Sunshine Coast.

In a service notice, BC Ferries advised that the Queen of Surrey, servicing Horseshoe Bay on the Lower Mainland and Langdale on Sunshine Coast, is experiencing mechanical troubles and the Queen of Oak Bay will provide “supplementary service” in that area.

“Service between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay will be provided by the Queen of Cowichan on a modified schedule as a result,” BC Ferries said.

The schedule for today and tomorrow, Nov. 9-10, has been revised and will see the Queen of Cowichan leaving Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo at 6:15 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 3:20 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. It will leave Horseshoe Bay at 8:25 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

The ferry company apologized for any inconvenience and noted that it is working to resolve the issue. More information will be provided as it becomes available, the service notice said.

