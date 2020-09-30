Raymond Howard Gaglardi, 75. (RCMP handout)

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

A Coquitlam man involved with several churches is facing a number of additional sexual assault charges as part of an ongoing police investigation into allegations of historical sexual abuse.

Raymond Howard Gaglardi, 75, was first charged with six sex-related offences back in mid-July, following an investigation which began i

n December 2019.

At the time, investigators alleged that he offered therapy sessions to young people that he met primarily through their parents at church, where he went by the name ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi.’

The alleged offences happened between 1993 and 2007 in Gaglardi’s home in Coquitlam. He has also been associated to multiple churches in the region, including Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel and Evergreen Evangelical.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), Coquitlam Mounties announced seven more charges, including six counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

All nine victims were young men or teenage boys in Coquitlam at the time of the alleged offences, police confirmed.

Sex crimes investigators are now looking into crimes that may have happened in other jurisdictions, specifically within the

Glad Tidings Church community in Vancouver, as well as the Glad Tidings Summer Camp in Sechelt during the 1970s and 1980s.

“Witnesses and victims have been incredible,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Their courage to speak has led directly to these seven additional charges. We want to assure them, and everyone involved, that our investigation is not over.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Sex Crimes Unit under file #2019-38332.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute
Next story
Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Just Posted

Overnight shutdown of Highway 1 at McKenzie interchange for sign installation

Traffic will be impacted in both directions, detour available

Wildfire smoke expected to blanket Greater Victoria again

Conditions expected to worsen Wednesday afternoon but not approach levels reached a few weeks ago

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

Canadian warship HCMS Regina sails past Sidney

The vessel recently returned from the world’s largest naval exercise

Hundreds walk, bike, drive through Saanich’s full moon lantern festival

Harvest Moon celebration draws crowds for pandemic-friendly fun

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Orange Shirt Day lessons of past in today’s classrooms

Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in British Columbia, is credited for creating the movement

Greens’ Furstenau fires at NDP, Liberals on pandemic recovery, sales tax promise

She also criticized the NDP economic recovery plan, arguing it abandons the tourism industry

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Most Read