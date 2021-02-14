More snow drops on Greater Victoria on Valentine’s Day

Environment Canada expects another five to 10 centimetres of snow on Sunday

Rose petals covered this snowy bench in downtown Sidney morning as Greater Victoria prepares for another round of snow (Wolf Depner/News Staff).

Greater Victoria residents are bracing for another blast of snow Sunday as they mark Valentine’s Day.

Environment Canada expects another five to 10 centimetres of snow to fall across most regions of Vancouver Island, including Greater Victoria, as another Pacific front brings snow. Meteorologists are predicting that this snow fall will change to rain by evening as another system approaches Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada is warning residents to adjust their driving as road conditions change. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” reads an advisory.

If many Greater Victoria residents Saturday heeded the advice of authorities to stay at home after snow had covered the region from Friday to Saturday, Sunday will likely see even less motorists on the road as this second straight day of heavy snow fall coincides with a day designed to warm romantic hearts: Valentine’s Day.

By design or not, a Sidney flower shop captured this confluence Sunday morning, as rose petals lay scattered across the bed of snow covering a wooden bench in front of the business, with hardly a soul walking the sidewalks and the only major sounds coming from a snowplow beeping in the distance.

Municipal crews could be seen and heard throughout Saturday and Sunday morning, keeping important roads as well as other areas such as the space in front of the Safety Community Building in Sidney free of snow.

