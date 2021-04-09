UPDATED: Excavator takes out power lines leaving more than 150 without power in Esquimalt

A car crash in Esquimalt resulted in a power outage affected some 151 customers on April 9. (BC Hydro/Outage Map)

An excavator operator knocked down power lines in Esquimalt Friday morning and left more than 150 residents without power.

According to BC Hydro, the incident occurred just before noon on April 9 and caused a power outage between Rockheights Avenue, Fernhill Road, Woodway Road and Lampson Street.

Ted Olynyk, manager of community relations for BC Hydro, confirmed that the incident was caused by construction crews and emphasized the importance of staying on alert and being aware of your surroundings while operating heavy machinery. As of 1:30 p.m., BC Hydro was still assessing the scene and had no estimation for when power would be restored.

Just before 1 p.m., the Township of Esquimalt took to Twitter to share that the outage was impacting traffic in all directions at Lampson and Head streets.

“We have our contractor Raylec Power on their way to assist” but drivers are asked to avoid the area, the post read.

#Esquimalt please note there is a power outage affecting traffic in all directions at Lampson and Head Street. We have our contractor Raylec Power on their way to assist. Please avoid the area – updates to come. #yyjtraffic #cfax #VicPD pic.twitter.com/UuVMkiNloT — TownshipOfEsquimalt (@EsquimaltBC) April 9, 2021

