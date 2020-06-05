More than 1,500 people expected at Victoria peace rally for Black lives

‘To speak up, all you need is a voice and the will to be heard’

An anti-racism rally, led by organizer Vanessa Sjo, took to the streets of downtown Victoria Monday, June 1, in solidarity with movements taking place across the U.S. and Canada. Another rally is planned for Sunday. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

A peace rally will be held in Victoria on Sunday in a show of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sparked by the murder of George Floyd, massive protests have erupted throughout the U.S. recently. The Victoria peace rally will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. in Centennial Square.

“You don’t need to be an ‘activist’ to speak up for what matters. You don’t need to be a ‘protester’ to speak up for what matters,” reads the rally’s Facebook page. “To speak up, all you need is a voice and the will to be heard.”

Attendees are asked to wear white to show peace, bring signs, wear masks and try your best to social distance, along with bringing candles for a vigil to honor Floyd.

On Facebook, more than 1,500 people have said they will attend the event and another 3,000 have expressed interest.

For more details visit Peace Rally for Black Lives – Victoria on Facebook.



