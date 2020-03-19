More than 2,000 UVic students forced out of dorms in response to COVID-19

In response to COVID-19 transmission concerns, students in residence at the University of Victoria have been asked to leave campus by March 27. Those with exceptional circumstances are able to apply for an extension. (Facebook/University of Victoria)

More than 2,000 University of Victoria students living in residence have been asked to leave campus housing as soon as possible in a effort to curb the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Both domestic and international students were asked to begin leaving earlier this week, according to Paul Marck, UVic manager of public affairs.

Students have a deadline to be out by March 27 but those with exceptional circumstances can apply for extensions.

The request follows guidance from Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, to enhance social distancing during what she has called a “critical time” in the fight to stop further spreading of the global virus, which now has 231 confirmed cases in B.C. and 16 cases in the Island Health region. As of March 19, seven British Columbians have died from the COVID-19 virus.

UVic is one of many post-secondary institutions asking students to move out of dorms amid the pandemic. Ryerson University and the University of Ottawa have also set deadlines for move-outs, while other schools such as McGill University and Algonquin College are encouraging students to leave voluntarily.

