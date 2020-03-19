In response to COVID-19 transmission concerns, students in residence at the University of Victoria have been asked to leave campus by March 27. Those with exceptional circumstances are able to apply for an extension. (Facebook/University of Victoria)

More than 2,000 UVic students forced out of dorms in response to COVID-19

University asks students to leave by March 27

More than 2,000 University of Victoria students living in residence have been asked to leave campus housing as soon as possible in a effort to curb the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Both domestic and international students were asked to begin leaving earlier this week, according to Paul Marck, UVic manager of public affairs.

Students have a deadline to be out by March 27 but those with exceptional circumstances can apply for extensions.

READ THE LATEST COVID-19 COVERAGE HERE

The request follows guidance from Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, to enhance social distancing during what she has called a “critical time” in the fight to stop further spreading of the global virus, which now has 231 confirmed cases in B.C. and 16 cases in the Island Health region. As of March 19, seven British Columbians have died from the COVID-19 virus.

UVic is one of many post-secondary institutions asking students to move out of dorms amid the pandemic. Ryerson University and the University of Ottawa have also set deadlines for move-outs, while other schools such as McGill University and Algonquin College are encouraging students to leave voluntarily.

With files from Canadian Press.

READ ALSO: Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusUniversity of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria Clipper stops sailings through April 30
Next story
RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Just Posted

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Social services centre faces food shortages as pandemic limits donations

Cash donations, grocery gift cards requested

Otter Point dental patients warned of possible coronavirus exposure

Staff member attended Vancouver conference, self-quarantined

Rotary program keeps communities prepared in the event of an emergency

Club places disaster aid kits throughout region

Langford Costco limits number of shoppers in store at one time

Langford encourages customers to avoid early morning shopping

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Loss of revenue, temporary closures and staff reduction among impacts 90 per cent of B.C. business experiencing as a result of COVID-19, survey says

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

BC Hydro to stop disconnections for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Most Read